'I would love it': Trump courts controversy in E. Jean Carroll trial, responds to Judge's threat with defiance

Former US President Donald Trump faced a stern warning from New York federal judge Lewis Kaplan during the trial on the sex assault defamation case by E. Jean Carroll however the judge threat was met by a casual and defiant response from the Republican.

The judge on Wednesday (Jan 17) threatened to kick Trump out of the trial for making disruptive comments, to which Trump responded, "I would love it."

Carroll's lawyer had complained about Trump's audible comments, including calling it a "con job." Upon this, Judge Kaplan cautioned Trump to keep his voice down and said that though the former US president had the right to be present there but "it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, and if he disregards court orders.”

Also Read | Germans protest nationwide after far-right meeting on deportation plan

“Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial. I understand you are very eager for me to do that,” the judge said.

These comments by the judge led to a defiant response by Trump, which later spiraled even more.

In the courtroom, Trump responded to the judge saying, “I would love it, I would love it.” Reacting to this casual comment by the former US president, Kaplan said, “I know you would because you just can’t control yourself in this circumstance.”

Trump's tirade on social media

In a post on his Truth Social site, Trump criticised Judge Kaplan while citing a perceived bias.

“I feel an obligation to be at every moment of this ridiculous trial because we have a seething and hostile Clinton-appointed Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who suffers from a major case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump wrote.

The trial also saw a heated exchange between Kaplan and Trump's lawyer Alina Habba regarding a request to postpone the trial due to his mother-in-law’s funeral.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war | Russia steps up offensive near Bakhmut × “I said sit down!” Kaplan told Habba. Habba reacted saying, “I don’t like to be spoken [to] like that … I will not speak to you like that.”

Carroll testified about the emotional and reputational harm caused by Trump's defamatory statements. The trial, focused on monetary damages for defamation, follows a previous verdict where Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million for defamation and civil liability. The current trial aims for at least $10 million in damages.