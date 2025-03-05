US President Donald Trump has made history with record-breaking low approval ratings. These abysmal ratings come after the Republican's recent jibes over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's poll numbers.

What are Trump's latest approval ratings?

A poll by Gallup, conducted between February 3 and 16, shows that a majority of Americans disapprove of President Trump just weeks into his chaotic second term. The survey found that 51 per cent of the people disapprove of Trump, while only 45 per cent approve.

With this, Trump has notched history as the only US president to have a majority of Americans disapprove of him and his tenure just weeks into taking office. As per Mirror UK, his approval ratings are the lowest in comparison to US presidents going back to Harry Truman (1945 to 1953).

According to the Gallup polls, Trump has the lowest approval ratings of any US president following the end of World War II.

However, despite this, he enjoys more favourability than he did in his first term. A survey conducted between February 13 and 19, 2017 — during his first term — found that he had only 40 per cent approval rating, while 54 per cent of Americans disapproved of him.

What is behind Trump's bad approval ratings?

As per reports, in part, it can be explained by his move to slap tariffs on US allies like Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

Another reason for the abysmal ratings may be Elon Musk, and the significant sway he seems to enjoy over Trump. Furthermore, the substantial cuts Musk and his DOGE agency has been making to the US government, with little or no regard for the impacts, have contributed to Trump's low approval ratings.

(With inputs from agencies)