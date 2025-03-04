Elon Musk has branded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "evil" for pushing what he referred to as a "forever war" with Russia.

What did Musk say?

Reacting to a screenshot of a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump, the DOGE chief alleged, "Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder."

"This is evil," he remarked.

Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil. https://t.co/FVaEkIm7Gq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

In the post, Trump slammed Zelensky for his statement that the end to the war with Russia was "still very, very far away".

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer," said the US president, adding that the Ukrainian leader "doesn't want there to be peace as long as he has America's backing".

Musk, in another post, agreed that Zelensky "knows if the war ends, his power ends," and proposed that the Ukrainian leader "should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine."

True.



As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine. https://t.co/ZpF6nLIDtw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

In yet another post, the X CEO alleged that Zelensky loves his "spotlight".

"Zelensky wants a forever war, because he loses his spotlight on the international stage as soon as peace is achieved".



Zelensky wants a forever war, because he loses his spotlight on the international stage as soon as peace is achieved — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

The Trump-Zelenksy spat

These statements come just days after Zelensky and Trump — backed by his Vice President JD Vance — engaged in a spat in front of the media at the Oval Office last week. The Ukrainian leader and the US president met at the White House on Friday (Feb 28) to sign a mineral deal. However, that did not happen, and the two leaders ended up having a very public disagreement.

In the aftermath, on Monday (Mar 3), Trump reportedly suspended military aid to Ukraine. Speaking to AFP on the condition of anonymity, a White House official said: "The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well".

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)