US President Donald Trump reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remark suggesting that the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia “is still very, very far away.”

In a social media post, Trump slammed Zelensky, saying it was the worst statement that the Ukrainian leader could have made, adding that the US will not put up with it for much longer.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?” the president wrote on Truth Social.

This comes following a tense argument between the two leaders during the White House meeting last week.

On late Sunday (Mar 2), Zelensky said, “I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” referring to Washington’s support for the country during the past three years of war.

“I believe that Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to continue the aid, he said at a briefing in Ukraine before leaving London.

European summit

On Sunday (Mar 2), the Ukrainian president attended the defence summit of European leaders hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to gather support for Ukraine amid the political uncertainty with the US.

Following the defence summit in London on Sunday (Mar 2), British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) package for air missiles to Ukraine. On Saturday (Mar 1), Starmer and Zelensky signed off a USD 2.8 billion loan deal to bolster Ukraine's defences against Russian attacks.

