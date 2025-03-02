Following his meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the European leaders’ summit in London on Sunday (Mar 2), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Putin is interested in the continuation and return of the war”.

Advertisment

Zelensky “had a productive meeting” with Meloni “to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace”, following which he took to X, saying, “No one other than Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war.”

Also read | Elon Musk mocks Ukraine’s Zelensky in social media meme for seeking security guarantees

“Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies—the countries of Europe and the United States,” he added.

Advertisment

I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.



No one other than Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war. Therefore, it… pic.twitter.com/3xCF7qTiCv — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2025

“Ukraine needs peace backed by robust security guarantees,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

Advertisment

“I am grateful to Italy for its continued support and partnership in bringing peace in Ukraine closer.”

Also read | 'Once in a generation moment for security': UK PM Starmer opens Ukraine defence summit in London

‘Once in a generation moment’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting a crucial defence summit in London on Sunday (Mar 2), aimed at gathering support for securing a just and enduring peace in Ukraine as Russia continues the ongoing invasion.

Starmer will be hosting European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in the UK on Saturday.

Also read | Not just Trump, Biden had also raised his voice at Zelensky once. Here’s what happened

While opening the summit, the UK PM expressed support for Zelensky, saying, "We are all with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

“This is a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe,” as he says that “getting a good outcome for Ukraine is not just a matter of right or wrong; it’s vital for the security of every nation here and many others too," he warned.

He further said that he spoke with the Baltic nations earlier, as they are "obviously part of our discussion" too.

Also read | European Summit Updates LIVE | Talks underway as European leaders meet at Lancaster House

Starmer said that he intends to work on a plan for Ukraine to then discuss that with the US and take it forward together.

He stressed that today's talks at the summit will focus on how we can deliver just, enduring peace together" and how to support Ukraine "because even while Russia talks about peace, they are continuing their relentless aggression.”

(With inputs from agencies)