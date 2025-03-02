The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Sunday (March 1) that this is a "once-in-a-generation moment" for the security of Europe, adding that getting a good outcome for Ukraine is vital.

Starmer is hosting the crucial defence summit in London on Sunday (March 1) with the European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While opening the summit, the UK PM expressed support for Zelensky, saying, "We are all with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

“This is a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe,” he said, adding that “getting a good outcome for Ukraine is not just a matter of right or wrong; it’s vital for the security of every nation here and many others too."

He further said that he spoke with the Baltic nations earlier, as they are "obviously part of our discussion" too. Earlier, Starmer apologised to the leaders of Baltic nations for not inviting them. However, no invitation to the Baltics sparked a bit of controversy in the region.

The three countries are in the top four contributors of aid for Ukraine if counted as a percentage of GDP, according to the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine Support Tracker.

UK to discuss plan with US

Starmer said that he intends to work on a plan for Ukraine to then discuss it with the US and take it forward together.

He stressed that today's talks at the summit will focus on how we can deliver just, enduring peace together" and how to support Ukraine "because even while Russia talks about peace, they are continuing their relentless aggression.”

It is a full house now at Lancaster House as the talks between world leaders are underway in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

(With inputs from agencies)