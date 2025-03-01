Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Downing Street on Saturday (March 01) for crucial talks with UK PM Keir Starmer.

Zelensky's visit comes a day after his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House devolved into an ugly spat.

During the meeting, Keir Starmer told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he has “full backing across the United Kingdom and we stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take.”

President Zelensky told Starmer “we count on your support” and said he was thankful to the UK.

"We are happy to have such partners and such friends," he said.

“Let me just say that you’re very, very welcome here in Downing Street. And as you heard from the cheers on the street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it may take. I hope you heard some of that cheering on the street," Starmer added.

“That is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you, how much they support Ukraine, and our absolute determination to stand with you – unwavering determination – and to achieve what we both want to achieve, which is a lasting peace," UK PM said.

“A lasting peace for Ukraine based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine – so important for Ukraine, so important for Europe and so important for the United Kingdom," he continued.

"With pleasure, thank you very much Keir, Mr Prime Minister, happy to be here. Really, I saw a lot of people, and I want to thank you, people of the United Kingdom, such big support from the very beginning of this war, thank you, your team," Zelensky said.

“And we are very happy in Ukraine that we have such strategic partners, we’ve signed with you a historic document,” Zelensky added.

The Prime Minister interjected “the 100-year agreement” and Zelensky continued, “Yeah, we have only with you such documents, with the United Kingdom, so we’re happy and we count on your support and really, really, really happy that we have such partners and such friends.”

Zelensky is due to meet King Charles during his visit to the UK on Sunday (March 02).

