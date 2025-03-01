As the initial phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire neared its conclusion, Hamas released a video on Saturday (March 1) showing multiple Israeli hostages in Gaza. The footage comes amid uncertainty over ongoing negotiations for the next stage of the ceasefire.

The video, published by the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, showed three individuals with visible faces. Two of them seemed to be hostages who had been freed in February, while the third requested the Israeli government for his release. Additionally, the footage included two more individuals whose faces were blurred. A message accompanying the video read, "Only a ceasefire agreement brings them back alive."

WION has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage.

Israeli government dismisses footage as propaganda

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office dismissed the video as propaganda.

"The Hamas terrorist organisation released another cruel propaganda video this evening, in which our hostages are forced to convey psychological warfare messages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The statement added, "Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda."

Hamas pushes for next phase of ceasefire

On Saturday, Hamas stressed that it was willing to move forward with the "remaining stages" of the ceasefire agreement.

"We affirm our keenness to complete the remaining stages of the ceasefire agreement, leading to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction, and lifting the siege," the group said.

Uncertainty over future of Gaza ceasefire

During the initial six-week phase of the ceasefire, Gaza militants released 25 living hostages and returned the bodies of eight others to Israel. In exchange, Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The next phase was expected to facilitate the release of more hostages still held in Gaza and lay the groundwork for a more lasting resolution to the conflict. However, as the first stage concluded, the future of the fragile truce remained uncertain.

