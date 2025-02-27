Hamas, on Thursday (Feb 27), said that Israel had "no choice but to start negotiations" on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal now that the group has handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages taken captive during the October 7, 2023 attack.

"We imposed the synchronization of the process of handing over the bodies of the enemy prisoners with the release of our heroic prisoners," the group said in a statement on Telegram, adding, "It has no choice but to start negotiations for the second phase."

Hamas exchanged the bodies of Israeli hostages for the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners, marking the completion of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The first phase of the ceasefire has brought a halt to the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian militant group.

As part of the agreement, 25 hostages have been released alive in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The United States said that discussions are progressing as planned for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Israel receives bodies of four 'fallen hostages'

Israel on Thursday (Feb 27) said that it had received the coffins of four hostages from Hamas and that the process to identify the remains was underway. In exchange, Tel Aviv released a group of Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank's Ramallah.

"Israel has received the coffins of four fallen hostages through the Red Cross," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The exchange was scheduled to happen last week but was delayed by Israel after Hamas on Friday (Feb 21) released the remains of the youngest hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas, an anonymous woman and Oded Lifshitz.

Ariel and Kfir's mother's body was also supposed to be released along with them, but it wasn't. This led to a hue and cry following which the remains of Shiri Bibas were handed over to Israel early the next day.

The bodies were paraded before the crowds in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, with propaganda posters before being transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Armed Hamas fighters carried out the handover.

(With inputs from agencies)