British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a crucial defence summit in London on Sunday at 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM IST), aimed at gathering support for securing a just and enduring peace in Ukraine as Russia continues the ongoing invasion.

Starmer will be hosting European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in the UK on Saturday.

The meeting will be held in the presence of leaders from across Europe including France and Germany, Türkiye, NATO and the European Union.

On Saturday, Starmer and Zelensky signed off a USD 2.8 billion loan deal to bolster Ukraine's defences against Russian attacks. Moreover, the UK PM said that the UK, France and Ukraine will draft a ceasefire plan to present to the US.