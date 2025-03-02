British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a crucial defence summit in London on Sunday at 14:00 GMT (7:30 PM IST), aimed at gathering support for securing a just and enduring peace in Ukraine as Russia continues the ongoing invasion.
Starmer will be hosting European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in the UK on Saturday.
The meeting will be held in the presence of leaders from across Europe including France and Germany, Türkiye, NATO and the European Union.
On Saturday, Starmer and Zelensky signed off a USD 2.8 billion loan deal to bolster Ukraine's defences against Russian attacks. Moreover, the UK PM said that the UK, France and Ukraine will draft a ceasefire plan to present to the US.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:46 IST
This live blog has ended.
To read what UK PM Starmer said after the Summit, click HERE.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:45 IST
EU Summit Live: Zelensky meets Britain King Charles III at Sandringham Estate
Ukrainian President Zelensky is meeting with Britain King Charles III at Sandringham Estate.
The two were seen shaking hands at the estate, in central London.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:38 IST
EU Summit Live: Outgoing German chancellor, Olaf Scholz called meeting 'valuable'
Outgoing German chancellor, Olaf Scholz said that the meeting was "valuable" and served as an opportunity to re-affirm Europe's support for Ukraine as "the victim of Russian aggression".
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:36 IST
EU Summit Live: West will not surrender to Putin's blackmail, says Poland PM Tusk
Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the EU Summit "historic" adding that it came at a time of "a great challenge for entire Europe, not just the EU and Ukraine".
He said there was “no doubt who is the aggressor and who is the aggressed, and who has got Europe on their side, but confirmed there was talk about “taking on more responsibility” for military and defence funding by European countries.
Talking about next week's summit of EU Council, he said he was looking at it with “cautious optimism” that it would “send a very clear impulse showing Putin and Russia that no one here, in the west, intends to surrender to his blackmail and aggression.”
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:20 IST
EU Summit Live: Any deal will need to involve Russia, Starmer says
UK PM Starmer said that "a number of countries" hinted at joining mission in Ukraine and are willing to join the coalition of willing, adding that it is up to them to announce that.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:10 IST
EU Summit Live: Multiple countries interested in joining mission in Ukraine, UK PM says
UK PM Starmer said that "a number of countries" hinted at joining mission in Ukraine and are willing to join the coalition of willing, adding that it is up to them to announce that.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:09 IST
EU Summit Live: Guarantees needed to avoid further conflict
Starmer said that the whole point of the security guarantee for Ukraine is to guarantee peace and avoid further conflict.
"I do not want conflict in Ukraine, in Europe, and certainly not in the United Kingdom. I want stability in the United Kingdom," he said.
"The way to ensure that stability is to ensure that we are able to defend a deal in Ukraine, because the one thing our history tells us is that if there is conflict in Europe, it will wash up on our shores," he added.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:08 IST
EU Summit Live: US not 'unreliable ally, British PM asserts
Starmer rejected a suggestion that US is now an "unreliable ally" and said that it has been a reliable ally for many, many decades and continues to be.
Today's talks were on the basis that Europe will work together with the US, he added.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:06 IST
EU Summit Live: Leaders to meet again soon, says Starmer
The UK PM agreed that the leaders will meet again very soon to keep the pace behind these actions and to keep working towards this shared plan.
"This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act," he said.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:05 IST
EU Summit Live: Starmer confirms plans for 'coalition of willing' to police any Ukraine deal
Starmer said that the leaders agreed to keep the military aid flowing and increasing the economic pressure on Russia.
He added that they will insist that Ukraine needs to be at the table for any peace talks.
He confirmed plans to assemble “a coalition of the willing” to enforce any peace deal, with the UK set to take a leading role.
-
Mar 02, 2025 23:03 IST
EU Summit Live: Starmer announces £1.6bn package for Ukraine
UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced to give £1.6bn in UK export finance allowing Ukraine “to buy more than 5000 air defence missiles. The missiles will be made in Belfast, creating jobs in our brilliant defence sector.”
“This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past. We cannot accept a weak deal like Minsk, which Russia can breach with ease,” he said.
-
Mar 02, 2025 22:22 IST
EU Summit Live: Talks at Lancaster House conclude, Starmer to host press conference
The European defence summit has ended as leaders leave Lancaster House. Zelensky is expected to meet King Charles III.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host a news conference following the Ukraine summit.
-
Mar 02, 2025 20:58 IST
EU Summit Live: European leaders set to lay a plan to present to US
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "In my conversations in recent days, we agreed a group of us will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then discuss that with the US and take it forward together."
"Even while Russia talks about peace, they are continuing their relentless aggression," he added. "That is the agenda and we need to agree what steps come out of this meeting to deliver peace through strength for the benefit of all."
-
Mar 02, 2025 20:40 IST
EU Summit Live: Who all are present at the meeting?
Leaders present at the summit include: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's prime minister Keir Starmer, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Romania's Interim President Ilie Bolojan, Nato secretary General Mark Rutte, the Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.
-
Mar 02, 2025 20:31 IST
EU Summit Live: 'Ukraine needs peace backed by robust security guarantees' says Zelensky as he meets Italy PM Meloni
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a productive meeting with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.
"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," he said.
"No one other than Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war. Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country's position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States," he added.
"Ukraine needs peace backed by robust security guarantees. I am grateful to Italy for its continued support and partnership in bringing peace in Ukraine closer."
I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2025
No one other than Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war. Therefore, it… pic.twitter.com/3xCF7qTiCv
-
Mar 02, 2025 20:23 IST
EU Summit Live: 'Once in a generation moment', says Starmer as talks are underway
Keir Starmer warned that this is a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe, adding that "getting a good outcome for Ukraine is not just a matter of right or wrong; it’s vital for security of every nation here and many others too.”
-
Mar 02, 2025 20:16 IST
EU Summit Live: Talks have started at Lancaster House as all leaders arrive in UK
It is a full house now at Lancaster House as the talks between world leaders are under way, in presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
-
Mar 02, 2025 19:38 IST
EU Summit Live: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes world leaders
As more leaders arrive at Lancaster House to join the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed outgoing German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
-
Mar 02, 2025 19:35 IST
EU Summit Live: Zelensky arrives at Lancaster House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Lancaster House to join the leaders' summit. He was greeted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
-
Mar 02, 2025 19:12 IST
EU Summit Live: 'We must come together for lasting peace in Ukraine', says Starmer
UK PM Keir Starmer had a call with the three Baltic leaders and stressed that they all agreed to come together to find a path towards lasting peace in Ukraine.
Speaking with President @AlarKaris, Prime Minister @EvikaSilina and President @GitanasNauseda, we agreed that we must come together to find a path towards a lasting peace in Ukraine that ensures their sovereignty and is backed up by strong security guarantees.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 2, 2025
This is vital for… pic.twitter.com/oSN77HNBhY
-
Mar 02, 2025 18:52 IST
EU Summit Live: Starmer apologises to Baltic nations for not inviting them
Starmer apologised to the leaders of Baltic nations for not inviting them. However, no invitation to the Baltics sparked a bit of controversy in the region.
The three countries are in the top four contributors of aid for Ukraine if counted as a percentage of GDP, according to the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine Support Tracker.
-
Mar 02, 2025 18:49 IST
EU Summit Live: French President Macron first to arrive for defence summit
French President Emmanuel Macron is the first leader to arrive at the summit. He is followed by Poland’s Tusk. Nato’s secretary general Mark Rutte will be third in to arrive at the Downing Street.
-
Mar 02, 2025 18:45 IST
EU Summit Live: EU Summit Live: Leaders arrive at Lancaster House for Ukraine summit
The European leaders are arriving at Lancaster House for Ukraine summit.
Today's summit will be taking place in Lancaster House, an official government mansion.
Earlier also, there have been a few diplomatic summits at the Lancaster House.
-
Mar 02, 2025 18:10 IST
EU Summit Live: Italy, UK share a "similar mindset" on Ukraine, says Giorgia Meloni
Meloni, while speaking in Downing Street, told Starmer that she thinks it is very, very important" to avoid running the risk of a split in the West.
"And that's why I think the UK and Italy can play a key role in bridge-building," she adds.
-
Mar 02, 2025 17:54 IST
EU Summit Live: 'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine, says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned in London on Sunday (Mar 2) that it is "very, very important" to avoid the "risk that the West divides" over Ukraine as leaders gathered for crisis talks.
"It is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides and I think on this, the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building," Meloni said as she met Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his Downing Street home.
-
Mar 02, 2025 17:17 IST
EU Summit Live: Kremlin says Russia's and US foreign policies are in alignment
Ahead of the summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "foreign police" of Washington and Moscow is broadly aligned now as Donald Trump is in office.
“The new (US) administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision,” Peskov said.
This comes after the US president seemed to blame Kyiv for Russia's full-scale invasion, saying that Ukraine could have "made a deal" to avert war.
-
Mar 02, 2025 17:15 IST
EU Summit Live: Giorgia Meloni arrives in Downing Street to attend defence summit
Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Downing Street ahead of the defence summit scheduled to be held today.
She could offer a possible bridge between the Trump administration and Europe for peace in Ukraine.
-
Mar 02, 2025 16:54 IST
LIVE | European Summit Updates: EU president says 'will highlight Europe’s ongoing support to Ukraine'
European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen in a post on X, said that she will “highlight Europe’s ongoing support to Ukraine” during the London defence summit.
On my way to London to highlight Europe’s ongoing support to Ukraine that can lead to just and lasting peace in Ukraine.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 2, 2025
The path to peace is strength.
Weakness breeds more war.
We will support Ukraine, while undertaking a surge in European defence.
-
Mar 02, 2025 16:52 IST
LIVE | European Summit Updates: UK PM Starmer says he doesn't trust Putin
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday (March 2) that he does not "trust" Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing that he would "come again" if given the chance.
-
Mar 02, 2025 16:48 IST
LIVE | European Summit Updates: Russia continues to attack Ukraine as leaders gather for defence summit in UK
Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities as European leaders gather in the UK to attend crucial defence summit.
Russian shelling overnight killed one person and injured two more in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 79 drones, according to officials.
“Kramatorsk was subjected to hostile shelling - residential district,” city mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko said. “A boy born in 2006 was killed, “ he wrote on Telegram, adding that a man and a woman were also injured.
-
Mar 02, 2025 16:46 IST
LIVE | European Summit Updates: UK, France to work with Ukraine to present peace plan to US
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that after holding discussions with Ukrainian President Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron, there has been an agreement made that the UK and France and "possibly one or two others” will work with Kyiv to stop the war.
He added that a peace plan will be presented to the US. "I think we’ve got a step in the right direction”, Starmer said.