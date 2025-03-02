Following the defence summit in London on Sunday (Mar 2), British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) package for Ukraine for air missiles. A day earlier, he announced a £2.2 billion loan to Ukraine.

Starmer said that this will allow Ukraine "to buy more than 5000 air defence missiles, which will be made in Belfast, creating jobs in our brilliant defence sector."

"This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past. We cannot accept a weak deal like Minsk, which Russia can breach with ease," he said.

Starmer hints UK-led plan was discussed with Trump

"I spoke to President Trump last night," said Starmer. "I’m not going to go through the details of that conversation, but I would not be taking this step down this road if I didn’t think it was something that would yield a positive outcome in terms of ensuring that we move together—Ukraine, Europe, the UK and the US—together towards a lasting peace."

Agreement needs US backing

"We will go further develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace," said Starmer. "Not every nation will feel able to contribute, but that can’t mean that we sit back."

He added that "those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others."

"Europe must do the heavy lifting," he said.

However, the agreement needs US backing, he said, adding, "Let me clear, we agree with Trump on the urgent need for a durable peace. Now we need to deliver together."

Starmer rejected a suggestion that the US is now an "unreliable ally". He said that it has been a "reliable ally for many, many decades, and continues to be".

'Guarantees needed'

The UK PM said that guarantees are needed to avoid further conflict.

"I do not want conflict in Ukraine, in Europe, and certainly not in the United Kingdom. I want stability in the United Kingdom," he said.

"The way to ensure that stability is to ensure that we are able to defend a deal in Ukraine, because the one thing our history tells us is that if there is conflict in Europe, it will wash up on our shores."

Starmer said that any final deal "will have to involve Russia" but should not dictate the guarantees that could be offered to Ukraine, hinting at Russia's history of breaches in the past.

"That is precisely the situation that I think we need to avoid this time around, which is why we’re going down this road," he said.

Multiple nations interested in joining coalition

Starmer said that "a number of countries" showed interest in joining the coalition of willing, but it is up to them to announce. He said that he accepts "the position of other countries that may not feel that they want to contribute in that way," but believes it is necessary to "move forward" and "get some momentum" for peace discussions.

'Time to act'

"We agreed that leaders will meet again very soon to keep the pace behind these actions and to keep working towards this shared plan," said Starmer. "We are at a crossroads in history today."

"This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act."

