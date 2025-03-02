US President Donald Trump stressed on Sunday (March 1) that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have no choice left but to back down and accept his terms, adding that he's ten moves ahead of everyone.

Trump shared a post on Truth Social on Sunday, written by a member of the Benson Chit Chat Group on Facebook, calling the US president a "master chess player".

"Now, Zelensky will have no choice but to back down and accept Trump's terms. But here's the genius part—Trump is actually protecting Ukraine without dragging the US into war," the post read.

It added that by negotiating a mineral deal, Trump ensures that Americans will be involved in Ukraine's mining industry.

"This prevents Russia from launching an invasion, because attacking Ukraine would mean endangering American lives—something that would force the US to respond," it added.

Trump played both sides like a "master chess player". In the end, Zelensky will have no choice but to concede, because without US support, Ukraine cannot win a prolonged war against Russia.

"Once US companies have mining operations in Ukraine, Putin will be unable to attack without triggering massive international consequences," the post added.

"Don't underestimate Donald Trump. In this game of chess, he's 10 moves ahead of everyone." the post read.

On Friday, Trump and Zelensky got into an ugly spat at the Oval Office, in which Vice President JD Vance also questioned the Ukrainian president for not being grateful to the US.

As Zelensky and Trump were having a smooth discussion, US Vice President JD Vance came into the picture and offered a "diplomatic solution" for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. That's where things went wrong, leading to Trump apparently telling Zelensky to leave the Oval Office without even signing the deal.

