Haltbakk Bunkers, one of the largest Norwegian oil and shipping companies, has announced to cut off all fuel supply for US Navy vessels in a move to express solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his fiery argument with US President Donald Trump.

This comes after Zelensky and Trump got into a heated discussion at the White House on Friday.

Haltbakk Bunkers supplied approximately 3,000,000 litres of fuel to the US military in 2024.

'Greatest sh*t show'

In a statement on Facebook, the oil company said, "Today we have witnessed the greatest 'sh*t show' ever presented live on television, by the current American president and his vice president."

"Huge credit to the president of Ukraine for restraining himself and for keeping calm even though the USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick. Short and sweet," they added.

"As a result, we have decided to immediately STOP as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports," they declared.

They further called on others and said, "We encourage all Norwegians and Europeans to follow our example."

However, the post was later deleted, reportedly following heavy traffic on the company's page.

The oil company's reaction was to the live broadcast that was aired on Friday as Trump and Zelensky met at the Oval Office. Moreover, Vice President JD Vance was also seen getting involved in the fiery discussion.

In an interview with a Norwegian outlet, Kystens Næringsliv, the CEO of Haltbakk Bunkers, Gunnar Gran, supported the company's decision and said, “Not a single litre will be delivered until Trump is finished.”

Moreover, the company has also stopped supplying fuel to Russia after the war with Ukraine began in 2022.

"This meant that many of our competitors received significant additional income. We lost a lot of revenue. But we have a moral compass. Now, the US is excluded due to their behaviour towards the Ukrainians," Gran said.

