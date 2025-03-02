US President Donald Trump's not-so-polite discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office grabbed global headlines on Friday (Feb 28). Both parties seemed firm on their stance, and as the discussion turned into an ugly argument, Zelensky's comebacks made the US president lose his cool eventually. But was that the first time a US president raised his voice at Zelensky? Nope.

Show ‘a little more gratitude’

It was June 2022. Former US president Joe Biden was on a phone call with the Ukrainian president, and in the middle of the conversation, Biden lost his cool and shouted at Zelensky. At that time, the US had just announced an additional $1 billion in aid to Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

As per the report by NBC News, before Biden could even finish his sentence while informing about the aid on the phone, Zelensky started requesting more assistance. This frustrated Biden who lost his temper and told Zelensky that America is already being generous enough and that Ukraine should show "a little more gratitude".

Despite the heated event, the White House later claimed that things were sorted out between the two and that no further tension remained.

What happened at the Trump-Zelensky meet?

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky met on Friday (Feb 28) at the White House to discuss a crucial deal over mineral resources as part of the efforts to end Ukraine's war with Russia. Trump has previously called the deal a first step towards a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. But the meeting, which started with smiles and compliments, turned into a disaster.

As Zelensky and Trump were having a smooth discussion, US Vice President JD Vance came into the picture and offered a "diplomatic solution" for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. That's where things went wrong, leading to Trump apparently telling Zelensky to leave the Oval Office without even signing the deal.