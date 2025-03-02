US President Donald Trump, claiming historic lows in illegal immigration encounters during his first full month in office, said "the Invasion of our Country is OVER."

Advertisment

Taking to his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, “The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR! There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. - Mexico Border, all of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER.”

“In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants. Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation,” the US president added.

Advertisment

During Trump's first full month in office, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported a record-low 8,326 apprehensions of illegal immigrants, according to Fox News.

In fiscal year 2024, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a total of 271,484 removals, while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported a significantly higher number of around 700,000 removals and returns. This marks the highest number of removals and returns since 2010.

Notably, during the Biden administration, there were days when apprehensions reached as high as 10,000 illegal immigrants, surpassing the monthly total of the new administration.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump's immigration crackdown: Mandatory online registry with names, fingerprints to track illegal immigrants

Mandatory online registry with names, fingerprints to track illegal immigrants

As part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown, his administration is set to roll out an online registry of illegal immigrants that would require them to submit their personal information and fingerprints.

Under the new requirement, any foreigner 14 years old or above who hasn't previously been fingerprinted or registered by the US government must join the registry and update their current address if they have been in the country for more than 30 days. Those who fail to comply may face fines of up to $5,000, prison time, and deportation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Aliens in this country illegally face a choice,” read a memo from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on the incoming policy. “They can return home and follow the legal process to come to the United States or they can deal with the consequences of continuing to violate our laws.”

(With inputs from agencies)