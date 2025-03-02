Three civilian planes reportedly breached the restricted airspace above US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Advertisment

The airspace violation prompted a response from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) as it scrambled fighter jets to safely escort the planes out of the area.

The three separate incidents reportedly occurred at 11:05 am, 12:10 pm, and 12:50 pm. The motives behind these violations remain unknown.

Notably, this is not the first time such incidents of violations have been reported.

Advertisment

According to the Palm Beach Post, previously, three airspace violation incidents occurred during Trump’s visit to Mar-a-Lago in February.

Two violations were reported February 15, another on Presidents Day (February 17), and additional breaches on February 18.

There were also reports of F-16s responding to unauthorised flights over Wellington, a nearby inland community, as well as another civilian aircraft that entered Palm Beach airspace.

Advertisment

NORAD, in its response, said that the flares used during such incidents are “employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.”

According to the Irish Star, Trump arrived at his Mar-a-Lago residence after F-16 fighter jets had already responded to the airspace violations.

In a separate development, the US president claimed that boxes of classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence during an FBI investigation in 2022 have been returned to him.

These documents were central to an inquiry into Trump's handling of government records.

He reportedly suggested that the returned documents could be showcased in his future presidential library, according to AFP.

“The department just returned the boxes that Deranged Jack Smith made such a big deal about,” Trump posted on Truth Social, referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the case.

“They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)