US Vice President JD Vance was welcomed by angry protestors during a family ski trip in Vermont on Sunday (March 2) after his heated argument with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.

People were seen booing him and holding posters that read - "Vance is a traitor. Go ski in Russia," and "JD Vance, Zelensky is 10X the man you are". Some were even seen alleging via posters that the US President Donald Trump "serves" Putin (Russian president).

One of the pro-Ukraine protestors present there had a placard that called Vance a "tawdry excuse of a president".

BREAKING: A large group of protesters line the streets in Vermont, disrupting JD Vance's planned ski vacation.



Thank you free speech.

Wow: JD Vance is apparently skiing in Vermont this weekend and the locals aren't having it. Thousands have lined the streets in protest.

Welcome to your ski vacation in Vermont, JD Vance!

This came after a heated argument between the Ukrainian president and Trump with Vance being an inseparable part of it. On February 28, Zelensky visited the White House to discuss a mineral deal with the US. The deal was called as the first step toward the ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war by Trump.

The protestors asked Vance and his wife Usha to relocate to an undisclosed location with their three children, Fox News reported. The family was there to spend their weekend at a resort - but they later left the area.

However, things were quite opposite for the Ukrainian president.

'We stand with you'

Zelensky was welcomed in the United Kingdom (UK) with "very, very warm" hugs by the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (March 1).

After receiving Zelensky at Downing Street, Starmer told the Ukrainian president, "You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street."

My support for Ukraine is unwavering.



My support for Ukraine is unwavering.

"And as you've heard from the cheers street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you with Ukraine for as long as it may take," the British PM added.

Moreover, Starmer took to the social media platform X and posted a video of them meeting and greeting.

"Action, not just words. Britain stands with Ukraine, today and always," the UK PM wrote.

Action, not just words.



Britain stands with Ukraine, today and always 🇬🇧🇺🇦

Zelensky acknowledged the support and expressed gratitude.

"I saw a lot of people, and I want to thank you, people of the United Kingdom, such big support from the very beginning of this war, thank you, your team," he wrote in a post on X.

"We count on your support," he added.

Why Vance is being targeted?

The discussion between Zelensky and Trump started with greetings, smiles and compliments - but turned into an ugly argument and the big credit was awarded to the Vice President JD Vance for it.

As Zelensky and Trump were having a smooth discussion - Vance came into the picture and offered a "diplomatic solution" for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"For four years, the United States of America had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is, maybe, engaging in diplomacy," Vance said.

"From 2014 till 2022, the situation was the same. People have been dying on the contact line. Nobody stopped him. You know that we had conversations with him, a lot of conversations.... And we signed a deal with him. (French President Emmanuel) Macron and (former German Chancellor Angela) Merkel signed a ceasefire. All of them told me that he will never go... But after that, he broke the ceasefire, he killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners. But he didn't do it. What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?" Zelensky asked.

And just after this things got worse. Trump was seen not-so-happy with Zelensky's comebacks and reportedly asked him to leave without signing the deal for which Zelensky visited the US.