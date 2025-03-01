One newspaper called it the 'Fight House'. US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky met on Friday (Feb 28) at the White House to discuss a crucial deal over mineral resources as part of the efforts to end Ukraine's war with Russia. Trump has previously called the deal a first step towards a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. But the meeting, which started with smiles and compliments, turned into a disaster. And the big credit for that should go to the US Vice President JD Vance.

What exactly happened?

It all started when Zelensky and Trump met in the White House for the discussion in the presence of media and Vance. The sober discussion turned into an ugly argument after Vance stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war and, in return, Zelensky asked him to visit Ukraine and see the situation of the war-torn region.

The discussion...AND the debate

"For four years, the United States of America had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is, maybe, engaging in diplomacy," Vance said, taking a dig at the former US president Joe Biden.

"Okay. So he (Vladimir Putin) occupied it, our parts, big parts of Ukraine, parts of east and Crimea. So, he occupied it in 2014. During a lot of years - I'm not speaking about just Biden, but those times was (Barack) Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden, now President Trump and God bless, now, President Trump will stop him. But during 2014, nobody stopped him. He just occupied and took. He killed people," Zelensky said.

'What kind of diplomacy, JD?'

"From 2014 till 2022, the situation was the same. People have been dying on the contact line. Nobody stopped him. You know that we had conversations with him, a lot of conversations.... And we signed a deal with him. (French President Emmanuel) Macron and (former German Chancellor Angela) Merkel signed a ceasefire. All of them told me that he will never go... But after that, he broke the ceasefire, he killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners. But he didn't do it. What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?" Zelensky asked the US VP as Trump listened to them silently.

"I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that's going to end the destruction of your country," Vance said.

Then he went on to add: "Mr President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the frontlines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president."

Zelensky seemed to be losing his cool and asked Vance if he had "ever been" to Ukraine and seen the issues the war-torn country was experiencing.

"I've actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people on a propagated tour, Mr President," Vance said.

As the debate heated, the US VP asked Zelensky if he had even once said "thank you" to Trump.

"A lot of times," Zelensky answered.

"No, in this meeting, this entire meeting? Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country," Vance said, expressing his loyalty to Trump.

"Yes... you think that if you will speak very loudly about the war..." Zelensky retorted, but was interrupted mid-sentence by Trump.

"He's not speaking loud. Your country is in big trouble. No, no, you've done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble," the US president said.

"You're not winning this. You have a damn good chance of coming out OK, because of us," Trump added.

As per the US media, Zelensky was eventually told to leave by Trump officials.

WATCH IN FULL: All 46 minutes of the Oval Office meeting between President Donald J. Trump and President Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/L88QejnhRA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

How not to negotiate - featuring Trump and Zelensky

After abruptly ending the meeting, Trump took to the social media platform X and said that Zelensky can "come back" when he is ready for ceasefire talks.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if… pic.twitter.com/CtnqXBNcW3 — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 28, 2025

Later on, Trump administration demanded an apology from the Ukrainian president. But did Zelensky say sorry?

"I'm not sure that we did something bad," the Ukrainian president said.

He even said that he wished the exchange had not taken place in front of reporters.

Newspapers' reaction across the world after the discussion debate

The diplomatic disaster at the Oval Office was splashed on the front pages of leading newspapers across the globe on March 1.

British newspaper The Guardian led its headline with a quote : “You are gambling with world war three” - and called the Zelensky-Trump meeting "disastrous".

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail of Britain called the meeting “A spectacle to horrify the world” and said that during the “shouting match in the Oval Office”, a “raging Trump humiliates Zelensky on live TV”.

The Daily Mirror went for “Shock & War” as its front page headline. It has written in the subheading - “Trump stuns the world with vile rant at Zelensky” and “Ukraine hero forced home without a deal".

“Make a deal or we’re out” - that was the front page headline in the Daily Telegraph.

The Times called the evening as a “Meltdown in the Oval Office”.

The Sun said that the meeting was not in the White House but in “The Fight House”.