US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky were involved in a tense shouting match at the Oval Office on Friday, throwing ongoing efforts to resolve the war with Russia into uncertainty.

The meeting, initially intended to ease tensions, quickly escalated. An angry Trump told Zelensky, "You’re either going to make a deal or we're out."

As discussions grew heated, Trump warned the Ukrainian leader, "Your country is in big trouble." When Zelensky attempted to respond, Trump cut him off. "No, no, you've done a lot of talking," he said, before repeating, "Your country is in big trouble."

Zelensky replied, "I know, I know." However, Trump remained firm in his stance, telling him, "You're not winning this."

The US president also pointed out Ukraine’s heavy reliance on American support. "You have a damn good chance of coming out OK because of us," he said. He then criticised his predecessor, Joe Biden, stating, "We gave you through this stupid president $350bn, we gave you military equipment... if you didn't have our military equipment this war would have been over in two weeks."

Following the explosive meeting, Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts. "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," he wrote.

He went on to claim that Zelensky was not prepared to negotiate peace as long as the US remained involved. "It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE," Trump stated.

The president also accused Zelensky of disrespecting the US during their meeting. "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."