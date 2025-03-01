A planned joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was abruptly called off after their meeting reportedly turned into a heated argument, the White House has confirmed.

Visuals showed Zelensky departing earlier than expected. His visit was cut short, and he was seen leaving the White House without Trump accompanying him to the exit.

Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the White House following his heated exchange in the Oval Office with US President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance

Track updates: https://t.co/z7A4973LlJ#WIONUncut #TrumpZelenskyMeet #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/2ngjU455sw — WION (@WIONews) February 28, 2025

Here's what happened during the meeting:

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky were involved in a tense shouting match at the Oval Office on Friday, throwing ongoing efforts to resolve the war with Russia into uncertainty.

The meeting, initially intended to ease tensions, quickly escalated. An angry Trump told Zelensky, "You’re either going to make a deal or we're out."

As discussions grew heated, Trump warned the Ukrainian leader, "Your country is in big trouble." When Zelensky attempted to respond, Trump cut him off. "No, no, you've done a lot of talking," he said, before repeating, "Your country is in big trouble."

Trump accused Zelensky of "gambling with World War III", pointing his finger at the Ukrainian leader.

"What you are doing is disrespectful to the country - this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have," Trump said.

Zelensky calmly interjected, saying, "I'm with all respect for your country".

In the middle of it, Vance said that "diplomacy was needed to end the war, to which Zelensky asked "What kind of diplomacy?". Following this, the US president accused him of being "disrespectful" in the president's office.

As Zelensky tried to make his argument, Trump intervened and said, "Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel … You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position … You don’t have the cards right now with us."

"You are gambling with the lives of millions, you are gambling with World War Three. And what you are doing is very disrespectful to this country," Trump added.