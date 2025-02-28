The White House removed a journalist of the Russian state news agency TASS from the Oval Office on Friday (Feb 28) after it was brought to their attention that the reporter was not on the approved media list.

Advertisment

The incident occurred during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to multiple media reports.

Also read: War of words: Trump ends meeting with Zelensky, warns 'make a deal or we're out'

Trump and Zelensky met to discuss a potential ceasefire with Russia, as well as a crucial mineral trade agreement. However, the discussions were cut short when Trump accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War III.”

Advertisment

"You should be grateful. People are dying, you don't have enough troops. You can't tell us whether I want a ceasefire or not," Trump said during the tense exchange.

Also read: Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Meeting ends as Trump accuses Zelensky of 'gambling with World War III'

He added, "You have no right to dictate to us how to feel about the conflict, we are trying to resolve it."

Advertisment

"Your people are very brave, but you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out don't think it's going to be pretty, but you'll fight it out, but you don't have the cards," Trump said.

During the meeting Trump said that his priority is to bring the war in Ukraine to an end rather than sending additional weapons.

When asked whether he would provide more arms if peace was not achieved, Trump responded, "We're not looking forward to sending a lot of arms, we're looking forward to getting the war finished."

He added, "The answer is yes. But hopefully we won't have to send much because I'm looking forward to getting it done quickly."