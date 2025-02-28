As US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in the White House, they were seen locked in a series of tense exchanges.

Trump stressed that he is not aligned with anybody, adding that he is aligned with the good of the world.

“I am not aligned with anybody. I am aligned with the United States of America and the good of the world,” he said.

The US president added that he is aligned with both Putin and Ukraine because otherwise, he would never get a deal. Trump refused to "say terrible things about Putin" which would make negotiations difficult.

Following this, Trump, Zelensky's meet took a slide turn as Trump told the Ukrainian president that he has to be "grateful" and accused him of "gambling with World War III.”

Trump then accused Zelensky of being "very disrespectful", warning that "You either make a deal, or we are out."

JD Vance attacks Zelensky

US Vice President JD Vance attacked Zelensky, saying that his comments were "disrespectful".

Vance accused Zelensky of “litigating in front of the American media."

“Have you said thank you once?” he asked, according to reports.

The meeting abruptly ended as the two leaders got into a war of words, as Trump told Zelensky that he is not being "very thankful" and that "this is going to make great television".

Trump said Ukraine will have to make compromises in the Russia truce. He said that Ukraine will have to make compromises, it’s only because “you can’t do any deals without compromises,” but they “will not be as big as some people think you’re going to have to make.”

The bottom line of the new deal is that “you’re not going to go back to fighting," Trump added.

Meanwhile, Zelensky told the US president that there should be no compromise with "killer" Putin.

(With inputs from agencies)