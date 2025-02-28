Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday (Feb 28), in what could be a crucial step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The two leaders are expected to sign an agreement granting the United States partial access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, as part of Trump’s efforts to recover some of the costs of US military aid.
While full details of the agreement remain unclear, it is believed that it will establish a joint fund between the US and Ukraine. This fund would be financed by revenues from the extraction of rare earth metals and other valuable minerals in Ukraine, along with a portion of oil and gas profits. The money would then be invested in projects within Ukraine.
Following their meeting in the Oval Office and a working lunch, Trump and Zelensky are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 1:00 PM ET.
Tensions over exclusion from peace talks
Relations between Trump and Zelensky had become strained earlier in the month when Ukraine, along with European nations, was left out of US-Russia peace negotiations.
Zelensky had also pushed back against an earlier version of the deal, arguing that its terms would leave Ukraine burdened with debt for generations. “Ten generations of Ukrainians will have to pay back,” he had said at the time.
However, speaking in London on Thursday after meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump appeared to take a more conciliatory tone. When asked about his previous claim that Zelensky was a dictator, Trump responded, “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that.”
He said that their relationship had been “a little testy” over financial matters but insisted it was now on more stable ground.
Trump also offered words of praise for Zelensky, calling him “very brave” and saying, “I get along with him really well.”
Feb 28, 2025 23:33 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Trump ends meeting with Zelensky, warns 'make a deal or we're out'
As US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in the White House, they were seen locked in a series of tense exchanges.
Trump stressed that he is not aligned with anybody, adding that he is aligned with the good of the world.
“I am not aligned with anybody. I am aligned with the United States of America and the good of the world,” he said.
Feb 28, 2025 23:03 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Meeting ends on tense note as Trump accuses Zelensky of 'gambling with World War Three'
The meeting turned tense as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Vice President JD Vance, and Trump engaged in heated exchanges.
Vance accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful," while Trump warned the Ukrainian leader that he was "gambling with World War Three."
As the meeting concluded, Trump told Zelensky he was not being "very thankful," before adding, "This is going to make great television."
Feb 28, 2025 23:02 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: 'Not looking forward to sending a lot of arms,' says Trump
US President Donald Trump said that his priority is to bring the war in Ukraine to an end rather than sending additional weapons.
When asked whether he would provide more arms if peace was not achieved, Trump responded, "We're not looking forward to sending a lot of arms, we're looking forward to getting the war finished."
He added, "The answer is yes. But hopefully we won't have to send much because I'm looking forward to getting it done quickly."
Feb 28, 2025 22:44 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: 'I am for both Ukraine and Russia,' says US President
Talking about his role in the negotiations, he says: “I am in the middle, I am for both Ukraine and Russia.” “I want to get it solved,” he adds.
Feb 28, 2025 22:42 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: 'Trump is on our side', Zelensky affirms; Trump says Ukraine will have to 'compromise' in Russia truce
US President Donald Trump praised "unbelievably brave" Ukrainian troops and gave them "great credit" for standing up to Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Feb 28, 2025 22:35 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Key witness accuses Trump of betraying Zelensky as both leaders meet
A witness from Donald Trump’s first impeachment has suggested that the former US president may have been compromised by Russia. This comes as Trump and Zelensky are meeting in Washington to discuss mineral deal, ceasefire and more.
Feb 28, 2025 22:31 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Zelensky urges Trump to stand firm against Putin
During their meeting, Zelensky urged Trump to stand firm against Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting there should be "no compromises" in the ongoing negotiations to end the war. The Ukrainian leader also showed Trump images of war atrocities, reinforcing his stance that there can be "no compromises with a killer on our territory."
Feb 28, 2025 22:28 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Trump says Ukraine-Russia ceasefire 'fairly close'
US President Donald Trump has said a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is "fairly close," as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday. The discussion took place ahead of the signing of a resources deal that will allow the United States to access Ukraine’s rare-earth and other critical minerals. Trump described the agreement as "very fair" and part of a broader effort to support Ukraine’s recovery once a truce is reached.
Feb 28, 2025 22:14 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Zelensky meets bipartisan delegation from US Senate
An important visit to the United States. In Washington, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.
Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just…
Feb 28, 2025 22:08 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: When Trump met Zelensky... | Watch
Donald Trump Meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy To Sign Mineral Deal
Feb 28, 2025 21:57 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Ukrainian President arrives at White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House where he was greeted by US President Donald Trump.
Feb 28, 2025 21:07 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: Zelensky to attend European summit in London hosted by Keir Starmer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to take part in a European summit organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, diplomatic sources have told The Guardian. The meeting will focus on the future of European support for Ukraine and the next steps in the ongoing conflict.
Zelenskyy will join several European leaders in London, including French President Emmanuel Macron, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Feb 28, 2025 20:56 IST
Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: What does Ukraine-US mineral deal entail?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on Thursday night (27 February) for discussions with US President Donald Trump. The key focus of their meeting is a significant mineral agreement between the two nations, which has been widely anticipated.
What does the deal involve? Click here to read more...