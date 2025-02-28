Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday (Feb 28), in what could be a crucial step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The two leaders are expected to sign an agreement granting the United States partial access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, as part of Trump’s efforts to recover some of the costs of US military aid.

While full details of the agreement remain unclear, it is believed that it will establish a joint fund between the US and Ukraine. This fund would be financed by revenues from the extraction of rare earth metals and other valuable minerals in Ukraine, along with a portion of oil and gas profits. The money would then be invested in projects within Ukraine.

Following their meeting in the Oval Office and a working lunch, Trump and Zelensky are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 1:00 PM ET.

Tensions over exclusion from peace talks

Relations between Trump and Zelensky had become strained earlier in the month when Ukraine, along with European nations, was left out of US-Russia peace negotiations.

Zelensky had also pushed back against an earlier version of the deal, arguing that its terms would leave Ukraine burdened with debt for generations. “Ten generations of Ukrainians will have to pay back,” he had said at the time.

However, speaking in London on Thursday after meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump appeared to take a more conciliatory tone. When asked about his previous claim that Zelensky was a dictator, Trump responded, “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that.”

He said that their relationship had been “a little testy” over financial matters but insisted it was now on more stable ground.

Trump also offered words of praise for Zelensky, calling him “very brave” and saying, “I get along with him really well.”