US President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Feb 28) in the White House as Kyiv's leader arrived in Washington to sign the crucial mineral deal between the two countries.

Advertisment

Trump praised "unbelievably brave" Ukrainian troops and gave them "great credit" for standing up to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

However, he said Ukraine will have to make compromises in the Russia truce. Trump said that Ukraine will have to make compromises, it’s only because “you can’t do any deals without compromises,” but they “will not be as big as some people think you’re going to have to make.”

Also read: Trump Zelensky meeting LIVE: 'I am for both Ukraine and Russia,' says US President

Advertisment

The bottom line of the new deal is that “you’re not going to go back to fighting," Trump added.

Meanwhile, Zelensky told the US president there should be "no compromises with a killer on our territory," adding, "I think President Trump is on our side."

This comes as the two leaders meet to negotiate to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘What does Putin have on him?’ Key witness accuses Trump of betraying Zelensky as both leaders meet

Zelensky arrived at the White House, greeted by US President Trump. Both leaders shook hands as they met.

The key issues on the agenda of the meeting include talks in minerals and rare earth deals on Ukraine's natural resources.

According to Ukrainian media, the agreement between the two nations will establish a reconstruction investment fund that consists of 11 points.

Also read: ‘Don’t come’: Trump cancelled Zelensky’s Washington visit until Macron stepped in to save the day

Zelensky met bipartisan delegation

As the Ukrainian president arrived at the White House, he shared a post on X, saying that he met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.

"Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, our vision for ending the war, and the importance of robust security guarantees," he posted.

Also read: 'Did I say that? I can't believe...': Trump disowns remark calling Zelensky a 'dictator'

(With inputs from agencies)