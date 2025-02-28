US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 27) played down his previous remark referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator."

When questioned about whether he still believed Zelensky was a dictator, Trump responded, "Did I say that? I can't believe I would say that."

Trump made these comments during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to the White House.

Did Trump call Zelensky a dictator?

Yes, he did. Trump’s comments came after Zelensky criticised a meeting between the US and Russia hosted by Saudi Arabia. In response, Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator without elections" and warned that he "better move fast" or risk losing his country.

Trump’s statements followed Zelensky’s claim that the US president was caught in a "disinformation bubble" created by Russia.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle.”

He added, "A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

International reaction

Trump’s comments sparked reactions from leaders worldwide, with many voicing their support for Zelensky. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among those who backed the Ukrainian leader.

Downing Street confirmed that Starmer held discussions with Zelensky, recognising him as Ukraine’s "democratically elected leader."

According to Number 10, Starmer reassured Zelensky that suspending elections during wartime was "perfectly reasonable," referencing the UK’s decision to do the same during World War II.

(With inputs from agencies)