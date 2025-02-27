British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived at the White House for his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who was received by a protocol officer on Monday, Starmer was personally greeted by Trump outside the West Wing.

As the British leader stepped out of his vehicle, a journalist called out, "Can you get a peace deal done on Ukraine?" Trump replied confidently, "We can, we will."

Inside the Oval Office, Trump described Starmer’s visit as a “great honour.” He said: “It’s a great honor to have Prime Minister Starmer in the Oval Office. It’s a very special place, and he’s a special man.”

He went on to praise the UK, saying, “The United Kingdom is a wonderful country that I know very well. I’m there a lot, and I’ll be going, and we expect to see each other in the near future. We’ll be announcing it.”

The two leaders are set to discuss a range of issues, including Russia, Ukraine, and trade. “We’re going to be discussing many things today. We’ll be discussing Russia, Ukraine, we’ll be discussing trade and lots of other items, and I think we can say that we’re going to be getting along on every one of them," Trump stated.

During their meeting, Starmer formally invited Trump to make a state visit to the UK, handing him what he described as a "really special" invitation from King Charles. Trump accepted, saying he would visit Britain in the "near future."

When questioned about his stance on EU trade and whether Starmer could persuade him not to impose tariffs, Trump was critical of the European Union. He pointed out past disputes, saying, “The EU has sued American companies," citing Apple as an example.

Trump also suggested he could support Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal. “We’re going to have some discussions about that very soon, and I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well. I think we’ll be inclined to go along with your country,” he said.

Turning to Ukraine, Trump revealed plans for a new agreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing it as a security "backstop."

He said, "President Zelensky is coming to see me on Friday morning. And we’re going to be signing really a very important agreement for both sides because it’s really going to get us into that country, working there."

Explaining the term, he added, "It’s a backstop, you could say," referencing how some European leaders have used the word to describe the security guarantees they seek from the US.

On Russia, Trump voiced confidence that Vladimir Putin would not invade Ukraine again if a peace deal were reached. "He does not think Putin would invade again if there is a peace deal. He thinks Putin will keep his word. A deal with Russia would hold. Putting security into Ukraine is the easy part, the deal is the hard part," he said.

