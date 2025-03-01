US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 28) after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused him of disrespecting the "United States of America in its cherished Oval Office."

In his first social media post after holding a meeting with Zelensky, Trump on Truth Social said that Zelensky is not ready for peace if America is involved.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," the US president posted.

"It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want an advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," he added.

This comes as Trump, JD Vance, and Zelensky got into a war of words at the White House, as they held a meeting.

Vance and Trump were seen teaming up against Zelensky, accusing him of gambling with World War III".

"What you are doing is disrespectful to the country - this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have," Trump said.

Zelensky calmly interjected, saying, "I'm with all respect for your country".

In the middle of it, Vance said that "diplomacy was needed to end the war, to which Zelensky asked "What kind of diplomacy". Following this, the US president accused him of being "disrespectful" in the president's office.

The US vice president said, "Have you said 'thank you' once this entire meeting?" To this Zelensky replied, "a lot of times".

"No, in this entire meeting, have you said 'thank you'?," Vance questioned.

"You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the USA and the president who is trying to save your country."

After this, the press conference of Zelensky and Trump got cancelled and the Ukrainian president was seen leaving the White House.

