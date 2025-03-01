In his first comments after meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks his US counterpart - and Americans - several times over.

This comes after Trump earlier told Zelensky he should be "thankful" for US support, while Vice-President JD Vance accused him of not saying thank you during the meeting.

Here's what Zelensky said, "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Trump vs Zelensky showdown:

During the meeting, Trump accused Zelensky of "gambling with World War III", pointing his finger at the Ukrainian leader.

"What you are doing is disrespectful to the country - this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have," Trump said.

Zelensky calmly interjected, saying, "I'm with all respect for your country".

In the middle of it, Vance said that "diplomacy was needed to end the war, to which Zelensky asked "What kind of diplomacy". Following this, the US president accused him of being "disrespectful" in the president's office.

As Zelensky tried to make his argument, Trump intervened and said, "Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel … You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position … You don’t have the cards right now with us."

"You are gambling with the lives of millions, you are gambling with World War Three. And what you are doing is very disrespectful to this country," Trump added.

The Ukrainian leader tries to interject but Trump waves his hands. "No, no, you've done a lot of talking", he said. "Your country is in big trouble," he repeats.

"I know, I know," Zelensky said.

"You're not winning this," says Trump. "You have a damn good chance of coming out OK because of us."

"We gave you through this stupid president [a reference to Joe Biden] $350bn, we gave you military equipment... if you didn't have our military equipment this war would have been over in two weeks," Trump added.

The US vice president said, "Have you said 'thank you' once this entire meeting?" To this Zelensky replied, "a lot of times".

"No, in this entire meeting, have you said 'thank you'?," Vance questioned.

"You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the USA and the president who is trying to save your country."

Zelensky tries to respond, saying, "Please, you think that if you will speak very loudly about the war..."

However, Trump interrupted him, saying, "Your country is in big trouble".