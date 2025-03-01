As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump got into a heated fight, top Russian official reacts, calling it "historic".

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and one of Moscow's negotiators in the Russian-American talks, called it "historic" on X.

Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, and Zelensky got into a war of words at the White House, as they held a meeting.

"What you are doing is disrespectful to the country - this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have," Trump said.

Russia an 'aggressor'

French President Emmanuel Macron also reacted to Trump Zelensky meeting, calling Russia a "aggressor".

"There is an aggressor which is Russia. There is an aggressed people which is Ukraine," Macron told journalists during a state visit to Portugal. "I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so," he added.

'Got a proper slap at Oval Office'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev posted an abusive social media post, saying the "insolent pig" finally got a "proper slap down in the Oval Office."

"The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is "gambling with WWIII," he said.

'You are not alone'

Polish Prime Minister and former president of the European Council Donald Tusk addressed Zelensky and said "dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone".

‘Ukraine, Spain stands with you'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said offered support to Zelensky and said, "Ukraine, Spain stands with you."

