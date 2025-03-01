A meeting that could possibly have been a gamechanger took a different route as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump sat down to discuss matters concerning war-torn Ukraine in front of the American media. The entire conversation was on display for not only the media present in the Oval Office but the world at large.

Everything about the meet and the talk that followed has been garnering eyeballs, from Zelensky getting rare opportunities to speak or even defend himself to Vice President JD Vance taking it a notch higher. But it was the plight of the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, that caught the internet's attention. As the microphones hovered around the speakers as the decibels at the discussion table kept rising, when Zelensky could barely put his point forward, Markarova was seen placing her hand on her head looking distraught.

Watch video here:

🇺🇦🇺🇸 Ukrainian Ambassador in the USA Oksana Markarova watches Zelensky in despair 🤷‍♂️🥹 pic.twitter.com/LUhjYc5vfb — Roberto (@UniqueMongolia) February 28, 2025

A talk that had hope pinned on it turned into one that dimmed hope. The ambassador's reaction was caught on camera, which got the internet talking.

This was moments after Zelensky and JD Vance were embroiled in a conversation where the latter dominated, not letting the President of Ukraine speak. Vance asserted, "You should be thanking the president for bringing an end to this conflict." While Zelensky kept reiterating the fact that Russian President Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 and has been violating ceasefire agreements despite having norms clearly laid out. Justifying the need for a security guarantee, which Trump said was only 2% of the entire deal in discussion.

As the conversation moved on, Zelensky was further made to understand by Trump that he was 'gambling with the lives of millions of people' and that he is 'gambling with World War III', and what he was doing was disrespectful to America.