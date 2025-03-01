Russia on Saturday (March 1) labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States a diplomatic disaster after his meeting with former US President Donald Trump descended into a heated argument.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry, strongly criticised Zelensky, calling his conduct in Washington “outrageously boorish” and accusing him of being “the most dangerous threat to the world community as an irresponsible warmonger.”

Zakharova went on to claim that Zelensky was “obsessed” with continuing the war, insisting that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine remained unchanged. “Russia’s unchanging goals remain the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the recognition of the existing realities on the ground,” she said.

“The visit of the head of the neo-Nazi regime, V. Zelensky, to Washington on February 28 is a complete political and diplomatic failure of the Kyiv regime,” she further said. Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of harbouring “neo-Nazism,” a claim dismissed by Western nations and Kyiv as baseless propaganda.

Zelensky clashes with Trump and Vance

During his visit, Zelensky was expected to finalise a minerals agreement with the US. However, the talks reportedly turned confrontational, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance accusing the Ukrainian leader of being “disrespectful.”



European leaders rally behind Zelensky

Despite the tensions in Washington, Zelensky continues to receive strong backing from European leaders. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was highly critical of Trump’s handling of the meeting, calling the incident in the Oval Office deeply troubling.

“Diplomacy fails when negotiating partners are humiliated in front of the whole world,” Steinmeier told Germany’s DPA news agency.

“The scene in the White House yesterday took my breath away. I would never have believed that we would one day have to protect Ukraine from the USA,” he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa also assured Zelensky of their unwavering support. In a joint message on social media, they encouraged him to stay strong. “Be strong, be brave, be fearless,” they wrote, vowing to continue working towards a just and lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that Russia was the true aggressor in the war and defended the decision to support Ukraine. “We were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so,” Macron said. Responding to Trump’s accusations that Zelensky was dragging the world towards another global conflict, Macron countered, “If anyone is playing at world war three, it’s Vladimir Putin.”

(With inputs from agencies)