Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Saturday (1 March) ahead of a key European defence summit set to take place on Sunday. Footage showed his convoy leaving the runway at London Stansted Airport.

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet in Downing Street on Saturday afternoon.

The upcoming summit aims to secure a "lasting and enforced" peace in Ukraine.

Before the summit, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to hold talks at Downing Street with Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday.

A Downing Street spokesperson reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, saying on Friday, “The UK has made it clear that we’ll play our full part in ensuring a just and lasting peace deal on Ukraine’s terms, backed up by strong security guarantees.”

The spokesperson added, "Just this week we demonstrated our commitment to that, confirming we’ll increase defence spending to 2.5% by 2027. But that peace deal has to come first and as you know the prime minister will meet President Zelensky before convening European leaders in London on Sunday to continue those discussions."

"The deal has to come first, but our teams are going to be talking about how we make sure that deal sticks and is lasting and enforced," They further said.

(With inputs from agencies)