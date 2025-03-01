Foreign intelligence agencies, including those of Russia and China, are stepping up efforts to recruit US federal employees working in national security, particularly those who have recently been dismissed or fear they may soon lose their jobs, according to a CNN report.

The move appears to be an attempt to take advantage of mass layoffs within the federal workforce under the Trump administration and DOGE's cost cutting efforts.

Sources told CNN that intelligence services from Russia and China are focusing on former employees with security clearances, as well as probationary workers at risk of termination.

These individuals may possess valuable insights into US critical infrastructure and government operations. At least two countries have already launched recruitment websites and are aggressively reaching out to federal employees via LinkedIn, the sources added.

A document from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) suggests the intelligence community is “highly confident” that foreign adversaries are seeking to recruit laid-off workers, taking advantage of the administration’s cost-cutting plans.

“The adversaries think the employees are at their most vulnerable right now. Out of a job, bitter about being fired, etc.,” one of the sources told CNN.

Another familiar with recent US intelligence assessments, told CNN, “It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see that these cast-aside federal workers with a wealth of institutional knowledge represent staggeringly attractive targets to the intelligence services of our competitors and adversaries.”

The CIA has been discussing the risks and potential countermeasures in recent weeks. However, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has framed these discussions as a form of disloyalty.

Speaking on Fox News’ Jesse Watters show, Gabbard criticised those involved in raising concerns, “I am curious about how they think this is a good tactic to keep their job. They’re exposing themselves essentially by making this indirect threat using their propaganda arm. Their loyalty is not at all to America. It is not to the American people or the Constitution. It is to themselves.”

She further stated, “And these are exactly the kind of people that we need to root out, get rid of, so that the patriots who do work in this area, who are committed to our core mission, can actually focus on that.”

Major layoffs in CIA and the Defence Department

Meanwhile, both the CIA and the Defence Department are considering major reductions in personnel. A Pentagon memo last week indicated that over 5,000 probationary employees, many of whom have worked for a year or less, could face termination in the near future. The CIA has already dismissed more than 20 officers involved in diversity initiatives, many of whom are now contesting their dismissals in court.

