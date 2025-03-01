Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (March 1) stressed that it is crucial that no one forgets about the war, adding that they are not alone.

Zelensky visited the White House on Friday and met with US President Donald Trump. However, the two leaders had a fiery conversation that did not go well.

At the end of the meeting, the Ukrainian president left and eventually, the leaders cancelled the press conference and signing of the minerals deal.

Zelensky in a post on X, said that he visited the White House in Washington where he met with the Ukrainian community.

I visited Ukraine House in Washington where I met with the Ukrainian community.



I visited Ukraine House in Washington where I met with the Ukrainian community.

"It is crucial for us that Ukraine's voice continues to be heard and that no one forgets about it—both during the war and after. People in Ukraine must know that they are not alone and that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world," he posted.

He further expressed gratitude for support during this difficult time for all the efforts made for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian president also gave an interview to Fox News on Friday, hinting at keeping friendship with the US president.

Zelenskyy appeared on American television on Friday after his bust-up with Trump in the White House, attempting to mitigate the political damage caused by the confrontation.

“I’m very thankful to Americans for all your support,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “You helped us a lot from the very beginning... you helped us to survive.”

When asked if he owed Trump an apology, Zelensky said, "I respect the president and I respect the American people. I think we have to be very open and very honest, and am not sure we did something bad."

He further admitted that the public argument between the two leaders was "not good", however, he seemed confident that his relationship with Trump could recover.

“I just want to be honest and I just want our partners to understand the situation correctly and I want to understand everything correctly. That’s about us, not to lose our friendship,” he said.

'Urge US to take steps to support Ukraine's victory'

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) expressed strong support for Zelensky, saying that a strong and sovereign Ukraine is vital to regional stability, global security and the defence of democratic values worldwide.

"We urge the United States to take decisive steps to support Ukraine’s victory, ensuring it has the military, economic, and political backing required to end Russia’s brutal war," they added.

(With inputs from agencies)