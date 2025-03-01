United States President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 28) shouted at his Ukrainian counterpart in an angry White House meltdown, accusing Volodymyr Zelensky of refusing to make peace with Russia.

Zelensky's visit to the US during Trump's second term turned out to be one of the most important phases of the three-year-old Russia-Ukraine war as it has the potential to decide what could happen next.

The Ukrainian president was made to leave the White House early. He didn't sign a minerals-sharing deal which was a significant part of the US-brokered truce.

Trump blasts a reporter, video goes viral

During the stressful meeting at the Oval Office, Trump even blasted a reporter and a video of the same has gone viral on social media forums.

When a reporter asked, what if Moscow broke a ceasefire agreement, agitated Trump said, "What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?

"What if they break it? I don't know, they broke it with [former US President Joe] Biden, because Biden... [Russia doesn't] respect him. They didn't respect [former US President Barrack] Obama," Trump added.

"They respect me," Trump said, adding that "[Russian leader Vladimir] Putin went through a hell of a lot with [him]."

"Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me, he went through a phony witch-hunt, when they used him and Russia… Russia, Russia, Russia. You ever hear [sic] of that deal? That was a phony Hunter Biden, Joe Biden scam," Trump said as he referred to the Russian alleged interference during the 2016 US presidential elections.

Trump added, "[Putin] wants to make a deal. I don't know if he can make a deal. The problem is, I've empowered you [Zelensky] to be a tough guy, and I don't think you'd be a tough guy without the United States."

"Your people are very brave," Trump said in order to pacify the conversation.

"But you either gotta make a deal, or we're out. And if we're out, you'll fight it out. I don't think it's gonna be pretty, but you'll fight it out. But you don't have the cards, but once we sign that deal, you're in a much better position, but you're not acting at all thankful," said Trump.

All Zelensky wants 'fight, fight, fight'

While departing the White House for his Florida estate, Trump told reporters: "I want a ceasefire now." He said he wanted fighting in Ukraine to end "immediately."

The US president accused Zelensky of "looking for something that I'm not looking for."

"He's looking to go on and fight, fight, fight."

Trump said Ukraine will have to make "compromises" in a truce with Russia. Zelensky responded, referring to Putin, that there should be "no compromises with a killer on our territory."

Zelensky can 'come back when...'

On his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure."

"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)