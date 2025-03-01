United States President Donald Trump spoke about the bag of cocaine that was found in the West Wing of the White House in July 2023. Trump, during an interview with The Spectator World on Thursday, vowed to conduct a thorough investigation.

Advertisment

The US Secret Service found a small plastic bag containing less than a gram of powder cocaine in July 2023. The probe got nowhere as authorities could not narrow below 500 the number of staff or visitors who could have left the narcotics.

Then-president Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David in Maryland when the cocaine was discovered. The investigation was closed after 11 days due to "lack of physical evidence".

Also read: Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, 4th with partner Shivon Zilis

Advertisment

Trump said that "either Joe or Hunter" Biden misplaced the white powder in the White House and he was "going to look into that because … bad stuff happened there".

"That was such a terrible thing because, you know, those bins are very loaded up with … they're not clean, and they have hundreds and even thousands of fingerprints," the president said during the interview as he referred to the lockers where the cocaine was found.

"And when they went to look at it, it was absolutely stone cold, wiped dry. You know that, right?" he added.

Advertisment

Also read: What exactly Gene Hackman and wife's shocking autopsy reports revealed?

'...had to abandon the probe'

As reported by the NY Post, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky) revealed that he folded up a congressional probe into the matter last month. He said that he took the decision due to interference by the US Secret Service.

In his new book, Comer wrote, "I had to abandon the probe I led into the cocaine found at the Biden White House because the Secret Service destroyed the little plastic bag that contained the cocaine a few days after it was discovered."

His new book is titled, "All the President's Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes that Made the Biden Family Rich."

Also read: What exactly happened? Trump-Zelensky talks for peace turn into war of words - a blow-by-blow account

Trump appoints new 'pardon czar'

Trump said Thursday that he has appointed Alice Marie Johnson, a woman he pardoned in his first term, as "pardon czar" to advise on other cases.

At an event celebrating Black History Month at the White House, Trump said, "Alice was in prison for doing something that today probably wouldn't even be prosecuted."

Also read: In Trump-Zelensky fight over Ukraine, the winner is Vladimir Putin

"She spent 22 years in prison — 22 years. She had another 22 years left. Can you believe it? And I pardoned her, and it was one of the best pardons," he told the crowd.

"We're going to be listening to your recommendation and pardons... She's going to be my pardon czar," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)