Elon Musk and the department he spearheads, DOGE, has been making headlines for the job cut proposal in the US. And amid all the ire that Musk and US President Donald Trump are receiving for slashing jobs of federal workers, here's some news from Musk's personal life. The Tesla founder recently welcomed his 14th child. This is an announcement of his fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus, with partner Shivon Zilis.

Neuralink executive Zilis took to her social media account to announce the birth of their son. Her tweet read, "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

The X and Tesla founder has three children with Zilis: twins Azure and Strider, though the third baby's name and gender is still under wraps and not disclosed to the public as yet.

But not too long ago, Ashley St. Clair, an author, announced the birth of her child with Elon Musk; this announcement came on February 15, 2025. She wrote, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety."

She further added, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honour our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Musk has been a talking point for long now, but a certain mail sent by him to federal workers garnered eyeballs; the subject read, 'What did you do last week?'. The mail received on a Friday, stunned the workers, as it wasn't quite something they were looking forward to. But the internet keeps records and has not kept calm ever since.