The Vatican said on Friday (Feb 28) that Pope Francis suffered a "breathing crisis" which caused him to vomit, but he was given air and responded well. Pope is in hospital in critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs and is being treated in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

In a statement, the Vatican said that the 88-year-old pontiff "experienced an isolated episode of bronchospasm".

"This caused an episode of vomiting, which led to him inhaling some and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," it added.

The Vatican mentioned that the bronchospasm, which is a sudden constriction of the muscles in the walls of the bronchioles, happened after he spent his morning alternating between respiratory physiotherapy and prayer in the chapel.

The ventilation the pope received involved the use of a light mask over his nose and mouth, said the official.

"The Holy Father was promptly subjected to bronchial aspiration (to clear his airways) and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which improved his oxygen levels," the statement read.

"He has remained alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments. The prognosis, therefore, remains guarded," it added.

The Vatican said that it would take about 24 to 48 hours to be able to assess the Pope's clinical condition following the isolated bronchospasm episode.

"Thanks to non-invasive mechanical ventilation, gas exchange values are reported to have returned to levels similar to those before the episode," Vatican said.

The news agency AFP reported citing a source that the Pope "remained alert and oriented at all times, cooperating with the therapeutic manoeuvres".

The pontiff, who is "not out of danger", was using an oxygen mask that covers his nose and mouth but was "in good spirits", the source added.

People pray for Pope's good health

While speaking to news agency Reuters, Maria Rita, a faithful from Palermo, said: "The whole world needs him because he's a man of peace and the world needs peace. She described Francis as a grand pope and a 'revolutionary man'.

Rosemary Obiekosi, a visitor from Nigeria, told the news agency that she shared her prayers for the Pope's recovery. "Apart from him being a pope, he's also human. So you don't wish someone to be ill," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)