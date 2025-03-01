As an investigation was launched in the mysterious death of the Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, shocking updates emerged after the autopsies of the dead bodies were completed. In a haunting revelation, it was reported that Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were dead over a week before their bodies were recovered. The data taken from the pacemaker of the actor suggested that February 17 was his last day.

Authorities seized several items from the deceased couple's house in New Mexico. They found records from MyQuest - a medical diagnostic service during the investigation which had a title "2025 monthly planner". The device showed Hackman's "last event" recorded on February 17, authorities said in a news conference on Friday (Feb 28).

“According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

What was the cause of death?

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead along with their pet dog on Wednesday (Feb 27). Their bodies were found mummified by the authorities and the cause of death is still unknown.

Both Hackman and Arakawa were tested negative for carbon monoxide, police said on Friday (Feb 28).

It is also not confirmed if the couple passed away simultaneously or one after another.

Bizarre conspiracy theories

Meanwhile, as the autopsy reports came and investigation escalated, the internet shared its own theories into the case.

Among the most bizarre theories, someone claimed that Hackman was a member of a secret Santa Fe-based witchcraft cult known as "The Healer" — an accusation that briefly appeared on the actor's Wikipedia page before being swiftly removed.

