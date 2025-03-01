After the heated discussion between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Elon Musk demanded the account for "hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine" by the United States.

Taking to the social media platform on Saturday (March 1), Musk wrote, "Time to find out what really happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine ... "

Time to find out what really happened to the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

As per the Kiel Institute, a German-based think tank tracking support going into Ukraine, the US has provided $119.7 billion in aid between January 2022 and December 2024 to Ukraine.

In another post just after, Musk took a jibe at the support given to Zelensky by world leaders. He reposted the screenshots of a message posted by Ursula von der Leyen, President of EU Commission, Roberta Metsola, President of EU Parliament, Antonio Costa, President of European Council and other. All the leaders posted the same message - "Your dignity honors the bravery pf the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear president Zelensky. we will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

Musk seemed questioning the support as he wrote, "So natural and organic," with a confused emoji.

So natural and organic 🙄 https://t.co/17sNacZTtA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

How White House turned into 'Fight House'?

It all started when Zelensky and Trump met in the White House for the discussion in the presence of media and Vice President J D Vance on Friday (Feb 28). The sober discussion turned into an ugly argument after Vance stressed the need for diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war and, in return, Zelensky asked him to visit Ukraine and see the situation of the war-torn region.

"For four years, the United States of America had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is, maybe, engaging in diplomacy," Vance said, taking a dig at the former US president Joe Biden.

"Okay. So he (Vladimir Putin) occupied it, our parts, big parts of Ukraine, parts of east and Crimea. So, he occupied it in 2014. During a lot of years - I'm not speaking about just Biden, but those times was (Barack) Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden, now President Trump and God bless, now, President Trump will stop him. But during 2014, nobody stopped him. He just occupied and took. He killed people," Zelensky said.

The discussion later on turned into a heated and ugly argument between the two sides after which the Ukrainian president was told to leave by Trump officials.

