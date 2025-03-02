Denmark's defence committee's chair on Sunday (March 1) said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would "run naked through New York City" if that will get him security guarantees and save his country.

Advertisment

Rasmus Jarlov, chair of the Danish parliament Folketing’s defence committee, stressed in an interview to Sky News how Ukraine and Europe can get back into talks with US President Donald Trump.

"I’m pretty sure that President Zelensky would be willing to run naked through New York City if that was required of him to get security, security guarantees and save his country," Jarlov said.

Also read: ‘Putin is interested in quick return of the war’, says Zelensky as European leaders meet in London

Advertisment

He stressed that it cannot be about emotions and personal egos.

"It is about who's humble enough and who said thank you enough. It must be about what is right and just and what is in the interest of the Western world," he said.

'US has been misled'

Advertisment

Denmark defence committee's chair further said that the US administration “has been misled by a false narrative that Zelensky is a bad guy who is trying to exploit the US and that Europe are bad guys … and they want to show they are fed up with that.”

He warned that any peace deal without security guarantees for Ukraine is not even worth the value of the paper that it's written on as “Russian leaders regularly break their promises, break their treaties, break agreements.”

Also read: ‘Not a litre until Trump is finished’: Norway’s firm cuts supply to US over Trump, Zelensky White House spat

"It seems that Russia already thinks that they’re at war with the West... If you think that way, then you’re going to attack again. And they will attack the Baltic countries, probably as the first target," he stressed.

EU countries 'not doing their part'

Jarlov called out some EU countries for not paying enough in their defence spending for Ukraine and "not doing their part".

"There is no comparison between the economies of Europe and Russia. It’s like 15 times bigger. So if Europe stands up and helps Ukraine, there will only be one outcome, and that will be a Ukrainian victory," he said.

Jarlov added that if "we are hesitant like we have been so far", then the Americans are going to stop helping because they think it’s too expensive, and then Ukraine will lose, and that "will be a very, very bad outcome for Europe."

Currently, the European leaders are holding a crucial defence summit in London, hosted by UK PM Keir Starmer.

Jarlov stressed that the EU leaders have to "stop talking, stop tweeting" and have to "start paying and they have to send the arms to Ukraine right now."

Also read: ‘Don’t take the bait’: Zelensky was warned hours before White House spat with Trump

(With inputs from agencies)