SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X, mocking the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his spat at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

Advertisment

On March 2, the billionaire and Trump’s close aide posted a meme, suggesting that Zelensky could bring the war to an end but refuses to do so as he seeks security guarantees.

Advertisment

In the meme posted on X, a person can be seen standing near the control of a tram that runs over people. Referring to the Ukrainian president, Musk writes, “You can stop the tram at any moment, but you refuse because you need guarantees that it won’t start moving again in a few years.”

Also read | 'Weapons production in Ukraine': What's inside the Starmer-Zelensky $2.84bn loan agreement?

Social media reacts

Advertisment

Thousands of responses from social media users flooded the comments section with different reactions, as some show support for Ukraine, while others back Musk’s views.

“Putin can stop the tram at any moment,” some users write. Some also argue that it was Russia that invaded Ukraine.

Also read | Elon Musk demands account of 'hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine' after Trump-Zelensky clash

“Do you think this accurately represents Zelensky’s position, or is the situation more complex than this meme suggests?,” another commented.

“A leader who can’t win but refuses to stop is a leader who doesn’t care how many have to die,” said another.

Musk’s warning to Zelensky

In another post, the billionaire replied to his post from October 2022, warning the Ukrainian president.

Also read | Elon Musk publicly supports US withdrawal from UN and NATO

“What I said over 2 years ago was that Ukraine should seek peace or suffer severe loss of life for no gains. The latter was Zelensky’s choice,” he wrote. “Now, he wants to do that again. This is cruel and inhumane.”

What I said over 2 years ago was that Ukraine should seek peace or suffer severe loss of life for no gains.



The latter was Zelensky’s choice.



Now, he wants to do that again.



This is cruel and inhumane. https://t.co/44DZhnH98s — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2025

This comes as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host a crucial defence summit in London on March 2 to gather support for securing a just and enduring peace in Ukraine as Russia continues the ongoing invasion.

Also read | LIVE | European Summit Updates: Leaders arrive at crucial defence summit in London

Starmer will be hosting European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in the UK on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)