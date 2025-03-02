Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), publicly expressed support for the United States withdrawing from the United Nations (UN) and NATO.

Musk retweeted a social media post by a user that said "it's time" for the United States "to leave NATO and the UN," by replying "I agree".

This comes after Senator Mike Lee introduced the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 in the month of February.

It aims to terminate US membership in the UN and its affiliated organisations, while also cutting off funding to these groups.

In addition, it also intends to revoke the agreement that permits the UN to keep its headquarters in New York and remove diplomatic immunity for UN employees in the United States.

Lee, while speaking to Fox News Digital, had said that the UN had descended into a “platform for tyrants and a venue to attack America and her allies”.

“As President Trump revolutionizes our foreign policy by putting America first, we should withdraw from this sham organization and prioritize real alliances that keep our country safe and prosperous,” he said.

The United States is the largest financial contributor to the United Nations, accounting for a significant portion of the organisation's budget. In 2022, the US provided over $18 billion in funding.

US President Donald Trump has, in several instances, expressed his dissatisfaction with the operations of NATO.

He had issued a warning even before his elections that the United States might pull out of the North Atlantic Alliance unless European partners bore greater financial responsibility for their own security.

(With inputs from agencies)