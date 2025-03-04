US Vice President JD Vance said the "best security guarantee" Ukraine can have is by giving Americans a stake in Ukraine's future. Sharing a video clip from an interview with the Fox News on the social media platform X on Monday (Mar 3), Vance said the US President Donald Trump is the "only guy" who seems to have a strategy to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Hope is not a strategy to bring peace to Ukraine. The only person in town who seems to have a strategy is President Donald J Trump," Vance wrote on the X.

"When you talk to the Biden administration officials in private ... when you ask them what's the plan ... we (US) can spend tens of billions of dollars, hundreds of billion of dollars ... when you ask them what is your plan? They will honestly would tell you well, we just gonna sent them weapons for as long as we can and hope eventually they can turn the tied. Hope is not a strategy," Vance said in the video.

"Throwing money and ammunition at a terrible conflict, that is not a strategy. The only guy in town with a strategy is the president of the United States and everybody needs to follow his lead," the US VP added.

'The best security guarantee'

The Fox News host discussed about the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the minerals deal - discussion on which abruptly ended in the White House. He said that the minerals deal would have provided Zelensky money to rebuild Ukraine and and maybe US troops as well.

"Yes ... Look, if you want real security guarantee , if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does into invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine," Vance replied.

"That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years," he added.

"The security guarantee and also the economic guarantee for Ukraine is to rebuild the country and ensure that America has a long-term interest. You are not gonna do that if you come to the Oval Office, insult the president and refuse to follow his plan of peace," Vance said.

