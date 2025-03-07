US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 7) warned of large-scale sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement is reached with Ukraine.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a cease-fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier warned that the US will go all out on sanctions on Russian energy if it helps lead to a ceasefire.

His warning comes just days before members of his administration are scheduled to meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss possible steps towards ending the war. The same officials had previously held talks with their Russian counterparts in Riyadh last month.

Trump has previously engaged in discussions with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict.

However, his approach towards Zelensky has been noticeably more critical. The United States has also halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, further straining relations between the two nations.

Largescale attack on Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure

Tensions escalated following a missile attack by Russian forces, which targeted Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure overnight. This marked the first major assault since the US decided to pause intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

Reacting to the attack, Zelensky wrote on Telegram, "The first steps to establishing real peace should be forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks."

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia launched a barrage of 67 missiles and 194 drones in the overnight assault. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 34 missiles and 100 drones.

Relations between Ukraine and the US, once Kyiv’s most significant ally, have hit a new low following a tense exchange between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office last week, which was broadcast on live television.

(With inputs from agencies)