Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dismissed recent threats from the United States as "unwise" following a letter from US President Donald Trump urging negotiations and warning of possible military action if Iran refuses.

Advertisment

Speaking during a meeting with students on Wednesday (March 12), Khamenei criticised the US, saying, "The US is threatening militarism. In my opinion, this threat is unwise. Iran is capable of retaliating and will definitely inflict a blow."

Also read: ‘They aim at domination’: Khamenei condemns ‘bullying’ after Trump’s military action threat against Iran

'Not seeking nuclear weapons'

Advertisment

Khamenei also spoke on concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying that the country neither possesses nor seeks nuclear weapons.

"Regarding nuclear weapons, it is said that we will not let Iran obtain nuclear weapons. If we wanted to make nuclear weapons, America could not stop us. The fact that we do not have nuclear weapons and are not seeking nuclear weapons is because we ourselves do not want them," he said.

Also read: 'Final strokes': Trump hints at 'final moments' with Iran after his letter to Khamenei 'gets lost in mail'

Advertisment

'No benefit in negotiations'

The Iranian leader voiced scepticism about negotiations with the US, arguing that talks would not lead to the lifting of sanctions.

"If the goal of the negotiation is to lift sanctions, negotiating with this American government will not lift sanctions, meaning it will not remove sanctions and will make the sanctions knot tighter," he added.

Also read: 'Today’s Ukraine is yesterday’s Afghan': Did Iran's Khamenei predict US' treatment of Zelensky 3 years back?

Khamenei's comments came as Tehran confirmed receiving the letter from US President Donald Trump given by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Trump last Friday said that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging the country to enter negotiations over its nuclear programme.

Also read: Iran's Khamenei warns his government against negotiating with US, says it would be 'unwise'

"I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them," he said. "You can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

But Iran's mission to the United Nations told AFP that they did not receive such a letter.

(With inputs from agencies)