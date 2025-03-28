One in five Americans want their state to join Canada, a new poll has revealed. This comes amid US President Donald Trump's continuous warning to make Canada America's 51st state.

Advertisment

The shocking poll showed that only nine per cent of Canadians believe it is likely that Canada will become the 51st US state.

"By contrast, 20 per cent of Americans would like their state to join Canada and become a Canadian province, a proportion that is higher among respondents aged 18 to 34 (30 per cent),” a new Léger report stated.

Also read: 'We agree on many things': Trump touts 'very productive' call with Canada's Mark Carney despite looming trade war

Advertisment

It further indicated that just one out of three Americans (35 percent) favour Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports.

Moreover, two-thirds of US respondents expressed concerns over the impact of the tariffs on the prices of grocery items like dairy, eggs and meat.

Leger executive-vice president Andrew Enns said that the US is “incredibly polarized” and Trump is “extraordinarily unpopular” to some Americans who would likely relish the opportunity to join Canada.

Advertisment

Also read: Canada’s Mark Carney to hold first call with Trump today as Canada warns 'US is no longer a reliable partner'

“(Trump) and the Republican Party’s stance on hot-button issues such as abortion rights and immigration would certainly give some Americans reason to find refuge in Canada,” Enns wrote to the National Post.

The polling was done from March 21 to March 24, with a sample of 1,599 Canadians and 1012 Americans via an online panel.

Earlier in January, Trump threatened to use "economic force" to annex Canada.

Also read: Canada PM Mark Carney calls Trump's new 25% tariffs on car imports to US 'direct attack'

“Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” Trump said at that time.

Since then, he has been frequently referring to the country as the future 51st American state and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "governor".

Also read: Era of close Canada-US ties 'over' says PM Carney after Trump's auto tariffs announcement

(With inputs from agencies)