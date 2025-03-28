Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to hold a conversation with Donald Trump on Friday (28 March), following an outreach from the US president.

Carney, who has not yet spoken to Trump since taking office nearly two weeks ago, confirmed on Thursday that the US President had contacted him the previous evening to arrange a call.

“We will be speaking soon, certainly in the course of the next day or two,” Carney said. He also stressed the importance of respecting Canada’s independence, saying, “That’s not much to ask, but apparently it’s a lot for him.”

The two leaders are set to speak amid growing tensions after Trump launched a trade war against Canada and called for it to become the 51st state of the United States.

“It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. It is possible that, with comprehensive negotiations, we will be able to restore some trust, but there will be no turning back,” Carney stated.

He also said Canada must begin to reduce its dependence on the US and look to build trade ties with other nations. “We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere,” he added.

Tensions rose further after Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, introducing a 25 per cent tariff on finished vehicles imported into the US, set to take effect next week.

Carney responded strongly, warning that Canada would hit back if the tariffs were implemented. He stepped away from his election campaign to lead a special Cabinet committee on US relations in Ottawa.

“We will fight the US tariffs with retaliatory trade actions of our own that will have maximum impact in the United States and minimum impacts here in Canada,” he said.

Carney also said that Canada must rethink its economic strategy in light of shifting global dynamics. Over 75 per cent of Canadian exports currently go to the US.

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” he said.

