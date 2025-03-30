Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Saturday claimed that the militant group has fully adhered to the ceasefire agreement, and its armed members aren't present in southern Lebanon. He also warned that if Israel continues to carry out strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah will act against the aggression if the Lebanese state does not act to stop it.

Advertisment

Also read: New Syrian govt includes Hind Kabawat, a Christian, first woman to be appointed by Sharaa

The warning came when he was speaking to mark International Al-Quds Day - a day after Israel's first strike on Beirut since a November ceasefire as two rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon on Friday morning. Hezbollah also cancelled a rally it had been due to hold in the southern suburbs on Friday.

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket fire, but Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had responded, threatening fresh attacks on the Lebanese capital.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Ball is now in Israel, America’s court': Hamas agrees to release five hostages for Eid al-Fitr

"If there is no calm in Kiryat Shmona and communities in Galilee (northern Israel), there will be no calm in Beirut," Qassem said, further adding, "It is still possible to resolve the situation through political and diplomatic means, but... there is a limit to everything."

If "the Lebanese state fails to achieve the necessary results politically, we will be forced to resort to other options," he added, without elaborating.

Advertisment

Also read: Myanmar-Thailand earthquake: Over 1600 dead as toll continues to rise; India sends 40 tonnes of aid, and field hospital

"This aggression must end. Israel... bombed Beirut's southern suburbs for the first time since the truce... we cannot allow this to continue," in a televised address said Qassem as he added that he could not accept continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

"If Israel believes it can impose a new equation by using false pretexts... to attack the south, the Bekaa and the southern suburbs of Beirut, this is unacceptable," he added.

Also read: RECORD BREAKING! Trump signed 107 executive orders in two months, nearly triples Biden's count

Hezbollah 'fully complied' with ceasefire

While mentioning the ceasefire, Qassem declared, "We fully complied and we have no presence south of the Litani, but Israel did not abide. Israel is carrying [out] aggressions every day. These are not violations. They are an aggression that crossed all limits."

The Hezbollah chief's comments contradict the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as Israel claimed that its forces have struck dozens of Hezbollah fighters operating south of the Litani River since the start of the ceasefire, in violation of the deal's terms.

(With inputs from agencies)