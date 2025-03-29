As the deadly earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand, the death toll has risen to 1644 with over 3400 people injured, the ruling junta announced on Saturday (March 29).

The junta's information team said that at least 139 people are still missing after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar on Friday (March 28).

As the country deals with the major loss of lives, the rescue teams are making every possible effort to pull bodies from the rubble of buildings that collapsed.

Earlier in the day, the country's military-led government said that over 1000 have been dead, adding that the numbers could rise.

The earthquake struck at about midday on Friday with an epicenter not far from Mandalay, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.

Following all this, a state of emergency was declared across the six-worst affected regions in Myanmar after the quake.

What happened in Bangkok?

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, six people have been found dead, while 26 have been reportedly injured and 47 still missing.

Today, more heavy equipment was brought in to move large amounts of rubble as the buildings collapsed due to the violent quake.

Thai authorities said that the quake and aftershocks were felt in most of the country’s provinces. Residential buildings, hospitals and temples reported damage.

Buildings in Bangkok were seen swaying, prompting hundreds of people to rush into the streets. Visuals posted on social media appeared to show a building collapse in the city’s Chatuchak district.

Later, some metro and light rail services in Bangkok were temporarily suspended due to the quake.

India sends relief aid

India's External Affairs Ministry on Saturday announced that Indian Navy Ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri have headed to Yangon port in Myanmar carrying aid under Operation Brahma.

The ships are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid for quake-hit nations.

EAM Jaishankar said, "Operation Brahma Indian Navy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon."

Besides the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) being sent via aircraft, a field hospital with 118 members from Agra is expected to leave later on Saturday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday.

Moreover, other nations also offered support to the quake-hit countries.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said it had flown in 120 rescuers and supplies.

While, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US was going to help with the response.

Moreover, South Korea said it would provide $2m worth of humanitarian aid through international organisations, and the U.N. allocated $5m to start relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies)